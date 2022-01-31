Phase four delivery: Order delicious crab rangoon from Bandar Utama's Bake & Flake for the perfect party snack

These delicious crab rangoon from Bake & Flake will be perfect for any party at home. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — When a friend of mine recommended crab rangoon from this home based baker, I was scratching my head: What is crab rangoon?

These tiny crispy morsels — filled with crab meat and cream cheese - are popular in America where it’s served in Chinese restaurants.

Bake & Flake, that has been selling their own bakes since 2020, decided to recreate their favourite appetiser from America.

Each morsel has a filling of crab meat, surimi, cream cheese and chopped spring onions.

Currently these crab puffs are available on pre-order basis. Just give them two days’ advance notice. There's also a minimum order of three boxes for RM39 as they make the filling in a batch. Each box has 10 pieces. Occasionally, they open a bulk order for the crab rangoon and you can also join in with others.

I was skeptical whether I could even finish 30 pieces by myself hence I gave away two boxes before frying up mine. It's pretty simple to just get them crispy as I use an air fryer. If you prefer, you can also deep fry them in oil.

The golden morsels were addictive! Inside each piece, you get a creamy filling made with a mix of crab meat, surimi, cream cheese and chopped spring onions. What I liked was its balance since it wasn't too rich tasting but it had the right sweetness from the crab. They prefer using a mix of crab meat and surimi to enhance the flavour.

You get them in a box of 10 pieces that can be kept chilled before frying them.

These would make a perfect party snack or just an appetiser for any family meal.

You can order via WhatsApp. For delivery, they can be sent to your doorstep via a third party delivery service provided you pay for that service. Otherwise you can pick up the crab rangoon from their Bandar Utama location.

Bake & Flake, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya. For orders, just WhatsApp +6017-3009611. Instagram: @bknflk