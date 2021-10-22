Phase four takeaway: Head to Salak South Garden's Restoran TC Taste Ori Pastry for excellent pastries

Their cheese tarts are delightful bites with a creamy texture and flaky pastry — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — For quite some time, I've seen postings on Facebook group buys for this shop's items. There were many raves for the pau and dim sum but I only took interest once they reopened their shop for walk-ins and offered an array of pastries which you can buy on site.

If you prefer to not travel too far, they also arrange for weekend orders where they can arrange for delivery to selected areas. Just contact them via WhatsApp to join those buys.

This shop run by a young couple has humble beginnings. Originally a home-based business, they moved to a small shop which they shared with many others. Eventually they moved to their own shop in April this year.

During the pandemic, they were extremely active in promoting their items via group buys. As the owner is from Ipoh, they also sell frozen sar kok liew which you can fry at home to enjoy.

Their menu items are extensive. You have a selection of pastries like kaya puff, egg tarts, chicken pie and siu bao sold daily at the shop. There's also heong peng or the fragrant biscuits Ipoh is famous for. You also can get wu kok, the fried yam dim sum here.

You can buy a selection of pastries at the shop or join one of their group orders when they open it up

For their paus, these are frozen in packets at the shop. These are sold in packets of six pieces. The buns are stuffed with char siu, mui choy, red bean paste and so forth.

For the frozen dim sum, you can get via the group buys, there are items like har gau, siu mai, loh mai kai and spare ribs with black bean sauce. The latest item is fried sesame balls.

Overall I felt the pastry work for all the items I selected from the shop were very well executed. I had my personal favourites from that list which I wouldn't mind buying again.

I've been told that their best seller is their cheese tarts (RM2.50 per piece). Apparently it can even be sold out 30 minutes after they open for business. If it's still early in the day, they bake another batch to sell.

You get an oozing flowing centre of cheese filling for these tarts

What you get is a flaky pastry shell that hugs a cream cheese filling. Bite into it and you will be surprised with the flowing, creamy centre. The texture of this tart is lovely but I find the flavour of the cheese to be quite faint so this would be perfect for those who prefer a lighter taste.

I also kept one tart for the next day to test it chilled from the refrigerator. Even though there's no creamy flowing centre, it still tasted good eaten cold where the egg custard is a little firmer.

I really enjoyed their crispy egg tart (RM2.20 per piece) made with sou pei skin or puff pastry layers. The egg custard was also not too sweet.

Get a few of these lovely crispy egg tarts with flaky layers to enjoy for afternoon tea (left). The coconut tart is an old fashioned treat that is executed very well here (right)

The big surprise was their coconut tart (RM2.20 per piece). Most times, this old fashioned tart will have a dry tasting grated coconut filling but this was moist and appealing. If you love a sweet flaky pastry for tea time, the kaya puff is a good choice for RM1.40 with a not overly sweet kaya filling.

You will get a moist and lovely grated coconut filling for their coconut tart

Bite into a flaky kaya tart that is not too sweet

Even their chicken pie was good with a crumbly pastry. I preferred the rendang chicken pie as it was packed with more flavour with the spices. The pies are RM2.60 per piece.

There's savoury pies topped with a crumbly pastry filled with chicken or a fragrant chicken ‘rendang’

If you prefer, there's also their chicken sou which is their version of char siu sou and their siu bao. Both items had great pastry that crumbled when bitten into but I felt the flavour of the fillings could be improved upon.

Maybe because I am looking for the slightly sweet tasting traditional char siu sou taste. Nevertheless it is still a good pastry but just not the flavour profile I like. The siu bao is RM2.20 while the chicken sou is RM2.60.

If you want a savoury tea time bite, there's their ‘siu bao’ and chicken ‘sou’ which is their version of ‘char siu sou’

Their ‘siu bao’ has lovely flaky layers with a not too sweet meat filling

For their handmade pau, I only tried their char siu paus. This was sold in a packet with 6 pieces for RM13.50. They are huge, making them great for a substantial meal.

The texture of the steamed buns is nice and fluffy too but the filling lacks that sweetness I like for char siu. It's still good with a chunkier bite.

If you wish to get the pastries, drop by early to grab them. They are also taking orders for their frozen pau and dim sum for this Saturday and Sunday. The items will be made upon order and payment is made via bank transfer before the items are delivered to you via a third party whereby you bear the delivery charges.

There's a variety of steamed buns like this ‘char siu’ one that you can steam from frozen when you need to eat a quick snack (left). The ‘char siu pao’ is filled with chunky pieces of meat that is not too sweet tasting (right)

For purchases above RM88, there will be free delivery for the Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur area. The areas covered for Saturday will be Kuala Lumpur, Puchong, Cheras, Sri Kembangan, Subang Jaya, Kepong and Bandar Sri Damansara, For Sunday, they will cover Petaling Jaya and Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

In addition, there is a group buy for their pastries, paus and dim sum for this Sunday. The pickup is at USJ16. If you wish to join that, contact them before Saturday to place an order.

Restoran TC Taste Ori Pastry, No. 43A, Jalan Tuanku 4, Salak South Garden, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp Gennie Goh at +6011- 39885102 to place your orders. Open: 9am to 5pm. Closed on Wednesday. Facebook: @Taste-Origin-源滋味-107013454396456/