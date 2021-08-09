Phase One delivery: Pre-order Teochew braised meats for a Sunday feast from Cheras' Sin Chiew Kee Teochew Restaurant

Feast on these delicious Teochew braised dishes from duck, pork belly, pig's head and ear, pig's intestines, egg and beancurd. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — With many restaurants struggling to stay afloat during this difficult time, some have resorted to temporarily closing their business until dine-in restrictions are lifted.

This was the case for Sin Chiew Kee Teochew Restaurant. However, after some customers' requests, they decided to open for pre-orders for Sundays.

To reach out to a bigger pool of people, they started posting the pre-order information on Facebook group chats, which is where I found them.

For the Sunday order, they do lunch for 1pm and dinner for 5.30pm. The cut off for pre-orders is 12pm the day before. You can self pick-up from Taman Connaught, Cheras. If you're within Cheras, Sri Damansara and Kepong, there's delivery for a charge of RM8. For other areas, they will arrange with a third-party delivery company whereby delivery charges are borne by the buyer.

You have a choice of braised whole duck for RM60 or half portion duck for RM32. They also offer braised pork knuckle for RM35 and sliced braised pork belly for RM20. For adventurous eaters, there's pig's intestine for RM16 and the pig's head and ear for RM12. There's also braised hard boiled eggs for RM6 (four pieces) and beancurd for RM5 (two pieces)

The braised duck is well prepared with moist meat (left). The braised beancurd is beautifully prepared with a creamy texture (right).

For my order, I decided to try the duck and pork belly. The braised duck was really good with tender and moist meat. I also liked how they gave the duck feet with the web. What a nice delicacy!

I enjoyed the braised pork belly as it was beautifully prepared. What impressed me most was how moist the meat was as it was perfectly cooked. The ratio was just how I liked it: Three quarters of meat with one quarter of fat.

The pig's intestines are well cleaned and have a tender texture (left). Braised pork belly has a nice ratio of meat and fat, whereby the meat is still moist and tender (right).

You get two extra packets of the braising sauce. If you want a stronger taste for the meats, just dip them in the sauce. It's nicely balanced with a slight herbal taste. You also have their chilli garlic dip that has a slight vinegar taste making it an appetising one. This adds a nice oomph to your meal.

For those who love the chewy crunchy texture of the pig's ear, this was perfect. You also have the gelatinous fat from the pig's head and tender meat, giving you a nice contrast of textures. The pig's intestines are nicely cleaned and have a nice tender texture.

The braised items are neatly placed in boxes, making it easy to eat just as is (left). You are given the braising liquid and an appetising chilli garlic dip with vinegar too (right).

Even the humble beancurd is well braised until it has a nice creamy texture. The hard boiled eggs were well braised too, bulking up the meal that we enjoyed with porridge.

If you don't have a large family, the food can be stored and enjoyed slowly over a few meals.

Sin Chiew Kee Teochew Restaurant, 6, Jalan 10/142, Taman Orkid Desa, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp Zen at +6016-3955770 to place your orders. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sinchiewkee/