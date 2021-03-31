Hong Kong leading gastronomic hub in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards

A screengrab showing the top eight restaurants on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 website. — Screengrab taken from theworlds50best.com

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Hong Kong leads the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list with 11 entries and The Chairman becoming the first Hong Kong restaurant to win top spot.

According to a statement, the Cantonese restaurant which launched in 2009 has won both coveted titles — The Best Restaurant in Asia and The Best Restaurant in China.

Held virtually, the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards ceremony also announced other Hong Kong restaurants that made the list, including newcomer Mono (No.44), as well as re-entries Caprice (No.28) and Ta Vie (No.38). Vea (No.16) doubled as this year’s recipient of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award.

“This announcement marks a fruitful year for Hong Kong’s thriving dining scene, reflecting the rich diversity of local and international cuisines and admirable trove of culinary talent in the city,” said Hong Kong Tourism Board Executive Director, Dane Cheng.

“It takes both passion and a strong, progressive entrepreneurial spirit to succeed in Hong Kong’s competitive restaurant industry. So, my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning restaurants and sincere appreciation for all the effort they have put into making Hong Kong one of the world’s top food destinations.”

Hong Kong is also represented by Neighbourhood (No.17), Belon (No.25), 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (No.33), Amber (No.37), Lung King Heen (No.47) and Seventh Son (No.48).

Full list at www.theworlds50best.com/asia/en/list/1-50 — Bernama