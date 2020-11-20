CMCO food delivery: Enjoy a light, flavourful Yokohama 'Iekei' ramen from Shah Alam's Ichikakuya Ramen

Try out their shoyu base Yokohama 'iekei' ramen that is topped with spinach, 'charshu', seaweed, seasoned hard boiled quail's egg and egg. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — We know of tonkotsu, shoyu or shio ramen, but how about Yokohama iekei ramen?

I came across this type of ramen served at Ichikakuya Ramen from a friend's recommendation. What I really liked about this version was how much more palatable it was for me since I don't like heavy-tasting ramens that makes me thirsty afterwards.

Another plus point was I could customise my bowl of ramen.

So what's Yokohama iekei ramen? Originating from Yokohama, the broth is a marriage between tonkotsu or pork bones broth with shoyu or soy sauce broth.

In Japanese, iekei means home style. Another difference lies in the noodles. It has a thicker texture compared to that in other ramen places. Even the toppings are different as it is served with spinach and a seasoned hard boiled quail's egg.

If you want a slightly spicy version, there is the max red 'lekei' ramen.

At Ichikakuya Ramen which is a chain restaurant from Japan, you can customise your ramen preferences.

Choices include the texture of the noodles, whether you prefer a stronger-tasting broth and how much chicken oil used with your ramen.

My personal preference is a lighter broth paired with hard noodles and less oil to reduce the greasy aftertaste.

The noodles are thicker than your usual ramen places and you can dictate the texture you prefer.

The takeaway ramen is divided into three parts. First, they pack the broth separately and place it in a container to avoid any spillage. You have the nori or seaweed sheets wrapped in a plastic bag to keep them crispy. Lastly, the noodles are placed in a container with the toppings. All you need to do is heat up the broth and pour it into the container with the seaweed sheets to enjoy the meal.

The menu has the iekei ramen, with a choice of red (spicy), salt or soy sauce base. Sometimes, they do specials where you can order the miso iekei version. The max versions give you three pieces of their tender charshu. If you prefer, there is also abura soba and mazesoba including a vegetarian version. There are also rice bowl choices, fried chicken and gyoza as side dishes.

The broth is placed in a plastic bag and container, noodles with toppings in another container and the seaweed sheets in a plastic bag to prevent it from softening.

Their red iekei ramen is good for those who don't like to burn their tongues since it has a slight hint of spiciness. I enjoyed the shoyu base of the iekei ramen as it felt lighter than at other places and it was still creamy.

Slurp it down with the medium thick noodles and pair it with the thin slices of charshu and the delicious seasoned hard boiled egg. My only gripe would be that they seem to give a small portion of the broth only.

The fried chicken may not be super crispy but it is well marinated and juicy while the gyoza is filled with a juicy minced pork.

I also ordered their stameshi rice bowl (RM18) and this was an unexpected win. You get thin slices of pork belly topping rice that has a nice, slight sweetish taste. It's a combination you can't stop eating with that addictive sauce. For extra protein, they give you a half portion of hard boiled egg since stameshi means stamina in Japanese.

Other side dishes I sampled were the gyoza (five pieces for RM12) and the fried chicken (five pieces for RM12). The gyoza was well prepared with a juicy filling. I also enjoyed the juicy, well-marinated deboned pieces of the fried chicken even though it wasn't crispy.

If you prefer a more substantial meal, go for their 'stameshi' rice bowl as the sliced pork belly and vegetables are cooked in a sweetish, addictive soy sauce.

There's always something new or off menu specials offered so stalk their social media pages. The latest item introduced will please keto diet followers as they now offer a keto version of their iekei ramen with vegetables.

Ichikakuya Ramen, Unit 1-3A, First Floor, Tower 3, The Podium, UOA Business Park (facing Federal Highway and opposite Subang Jaya), 1 Jalan Pengaturcara U1/51A, Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya, Shah Alam. Open daily: 11am to 9pm. You can order via Grab, Foodpanda or Beepit at https://foodgardeninternational.beepit.com/ Facebook: @IchikakuyaMalaysia Instagram: @ichikakuya.ramen