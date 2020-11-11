Alcohol-free Guinness recalled over contamination

A man passes the Guinness beer factory in the city centre of Dublin December 6, 2011. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Nov 11 — A new alcohol-free Guinness product line is being recalled across because of potentially unsafe “microbiological contamination”, the company said today.

Drinks giant Diageo, which owns the Irish brand, said Guinness 0.0 is being recalled in England, Scotland and Wales “because of a microbiological contamination”.

The contamination “may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume” and the recall is being undertaken as a “precautionary measure”, the statement added.

“We are sorry that this has happened.”

Guinness 0.0 was launched last month as a low-calorie and alcohol-free alternative to the famous Irish stout.

It went on sale in British supermarkets and off licences in four packs of 440ml cans on October 26.

A recall notice on the British Guinness website said “production will only recommence when we are completely satisfied that we have eliminated the root cause of the issue”. — AFP