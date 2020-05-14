CMCO takeaway: Relish light, fluffy biryani from Brickfields' Kafe My81 Hyderabad Dum Biryani

It's an addictive mountain of fluffy rice with tender mutton and spices that you won't be able to stop eating. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — A few years ago, my eyes (and stomach) discovered the joys of Hyderabadi biryani through a Hyderabad native.

Most of us know biryani just as rice and meat or sometimes vegetables, cooked in spices. In Hyderabad, they elevate the humble biryani into a sumptuous dish; you will end up craving for their light, fluffy long grains perfumed with spices after you have tasted one.

While the city in India is definitely out of bounds during this pandemic, we're lucky as there are a few restaurants serving this biryani here. For me, Kafe My81 holds the current crown of the best Hyderabadi biryani in KL at the moment.

Tucked at the back of Brickfields, near the temples, everyone knows you go slightly before 12.30pm to wait for the biryani to arrive in huge, steaming metal pots. Once it hits the counter, a queue would have formed.

The chicken biryani is gorgeous with its saffron-coloured long, fluffy grains perfumed with spices.

It's utter bliss tucking into those beautiful grains when they're hot from the pot. Visually, there's a mix of orange coloured grains from the saffron mixed with white grains. While it's not possible to get it piping hot since we have to eat it at home, you can still experience the lightness from those puffed up grains.

For the mutton biryani (RM16), you get a deeper taste of the spices mixed with super tender meat. Sometimes, you even score a piece of bone with the marrow. You get a generous portion of the meat, making this an incredibly satisfying meal.

The chicken biryani (RM12) is equally good but maybe just a shade less since the meat tends to dry a little when cooked in the rice. The spices are fragrant but less overpowering compared to the mutton version.

Sure, you get a mountain of rice with your order but the funniest thing is — despite complaining — you will end up finishing it all. That's how addictive that rice is.

Depending on how good your digestion is, you don't really get that heavy sensation in the stomach as it just feels a bit like air. I won't guarantee if your eyes can keep open after eating that biryani though.

Your packed boxes will be crammed full of the rice and accompanied bycurry and a yoghurt sauce.

The biryani is accompanied with curry and a thin yoghurt sauce but it really doesn't need it. The grains are moist enough that you can just enjoy it on its own. If you're a small eater, this makes a few meals for you. Just steam the rice and you can recreate that hot, fluffy addictiveness straightaway at home.

For this eatery, communication can be a little dicey so head over there to do a takeaway. Unfortunately, it's only their Cyberjaya outlet that is on Food Panda. Even though the eatery is open throughout the day, you only get the biryani every day from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Kafe MY81 Hyderabad Dum Biryani, No. 38, Jalan Berhala, Brickfields, KL. Tel:018-2264452. Open daily. Biryani is available from 12.30pm to 2pm.