China claims top spot on TripAdvisor’s list of world’s best restaurants

TRB Hutong, Beijing, China. — Picture courtesy of TripAdvisor via AFP-Relaxnews

NEEDHAM (Massachusetts), Oct 22 — A fine dining European restaurant in Beijing tops TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants, the first time a restaurant in Asia has taken the top spot.

Beijing’s go-to address for the ultimate in haute gastronomy and no stranger to accolades, TRB Hutong emerged as best in class this year to claim the top spot on TripAdvisor’s annual restaurant ranking. Along with contemporary European fare, the restaurant draws diners for its unique setting inside an historic temple that dates to the Qing dynasty.

The list, which aims to classify the top-ranked restaurants around the world, is based on the quantity and quality of reviews gathered over a 12-month period.

Rounding out the podium are Epicure in Paris, and Ristorante Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio, Italy.

Interestingly, the global list of top 10 restaurants is void of US addresses, and is instead dominated by European dining destinations.

The top-ranked US restaurant, at 21st overall, is Daniel in New York.

Here are the top 10 restaurants, according to TripAdvisor users:

1. TRB Hutong, Beijing, China

2. Epicure, Paris, France

3. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

4. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

5. The Jane, Anvers, Belgium

6. Le Brouillarta, Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France

7. David’s Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

8. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

9. Aramburu, Buenos Aires, Argentina

10. Adam’s, Birmingham, UK

Meanwhile, last month TripAdvisor released the results of a transparency report which found that 1.4 million fake reviews were rejected from the site in 2019. The internal report was conducted following a damning report published by UK consumer group Which? Travel that slammed the travel site for failing to stop fake and suspicious five-star reviews. — AFP-Relaxnews