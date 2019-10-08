French chefs Pierre Gagnaire and Anne-Sophie Pic awarded new stars in Michelin’s 2020 Great Britain and Ireland Guide

Chef Pierre Gagnaire has been awarded three stars in London for his restaurant Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library). — AFP-Relaxnews pic

LONDON, Oct 8 — The new edition of the Michelin guide to Great Britain and Ireland has awarded a third star to French chef Pierre Gagnaire for his restaurant Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library) in Mayfair, London.

Sketch offers a food experience that is out of the ordinary in accordance with the label-defying gastronomy for which London has the secret.

Pierre Gagnaire settled into Christian Dior’s former workshop to create the concept which melds art gallery, concert hall, and restaurant. Eaters head to various rooms of the Mayfair spot for breakfast, between-meal comfort food, or to sip a cocktail.

The fine dining portion, which has been awarded this new recognition, is called The Lecture Room & Library, where Pierre Gagnaire serves tasting menus for lunch and dinner. Count around £95 (RM487) or £120 for the meal, not including beverages. In all, Great Britain now counts five three-star restaurants.

The 2019 UK guide honours another French chef: Anne-Sophie Pic has been awarded a second star for her La Dame de Pic restaurant in the Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square. Opened in January 2017, the restaurant obtained its first star in less than a year. The other “two star” labels were given to The Dining Room at Whatley Manor in Malmesbury, The Greenhouse in Dublin, and Aimsir in Celbridge, Ireland.

The British capital remains a melting pot of culture and new talent, as Maos in Shoreditch and Da Terra in Bethnal Green’s restored Town Hall Hotel, Dysart Petersham in Richmond, and Japanese restaurant Endo at the Rotunda in the former BBC building in Shepherd’s Bush have all won their first Michelin stars. — AFP-Relaxnews