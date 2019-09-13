Francis Ford Coppola receives lifetime achievement award for wines

Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Archimedes wine. — Picture from Francis Ford Coppola Winery via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Film and winemaker Francis Ford Coppola has been named the winner of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which honours industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions in the wine world.

The American wine magazine bestows the honour to “industry legends whose decades of innovative and groundbreaking work have indelibly altered the face of the wine world and beyond.”

The Family Coppola owns four wineries in California and Oregon and produces wines that come from some of the most prestigious American Viticultural Areas (AVAs).

In 2004, the winery was the first to sell wine in a can with its Sofia brand.

“Over the decades, (Coppola) has deftly increased worldwide awareness of California wines while at the same time taking on a forward-thinking, historic role for Napa Valley with the restoration of Inglenook back to its former glory,” said Adam Strum, Chairman and Publisher of Wine Enthusiast in a statement.

“In Sonoma County, he has led the way by creating a family-friendly environment for people to experience the joys of wine country at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery. His bold moves have had a major impact on the future of the wine business.”

The flagship Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Sonoma County is described as a “wine wonderland” and features wine tasting bars, restaurants, swimming pool, European-style cabines, movie gallery, park and bocce courts. Its flagship wine is Archimedes which pays tribute the Greek mathematician and the “innovation of the human spirit.” Archimedes is a limited production Cabernet Sauvignon.

“I’m humbled by this recognition. I’d always entertained the idea of having enough land to grow some grapes and make a little bit of homemade wine to share with friends, as my grandfather and uncles had done when I was growing up,” Coppola said in a statement.

“In the mid 1970s this became a reality for my family and now with 40 years in winemaking, quality and authenticity of our wines are particularly important because our name is on the label.”

Past lifetime achievement winners have included icons like Robert Mondavi, Ernest and Julio Gallo and Jess Jackson. — AFP-Relaxnews