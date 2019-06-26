How the world is celebrating #BourdainDay

NEW YORK, June 26 — How are you celebrating #BourdainDay?
That’s what Anthony Bourdain’s BFFs chefs Eric Ripert and Jose Andres want to know today, on what would have been the raconteur’s 63rd birthday.
Last month, the chefs combined their international star power to declare June 25 Bourdain Day.
The premise is simple: To celebrate the life and legacy of the writer, food TV host and celebrity — whose death last summer caused a ripple effect around the world — by sharing memories and tributes on social media.
Fans are invited to post photos, tributes and videos by raising a glass, tucking into their favourite meal — any way they like — to social media using the hashtag #bourdainday.
Andres and Ripert kick-started the movement from Singapore early yesterday where they are attending the World’s 50 Best Restaurants gala, raising pints of beer to the skies and wishing him happy birthday.
“We hope everyone is celebrating in their favourite place anywhere around the world and they’re going to put a video up.”
.@ericripert and I celebrating #BourdainDay in Singapore at @KEK chili crab paradise restaurant with beers, chili crab and friends! Post your videos celebrating #BourdainDay @RoadsKingdoms join us! [email protected] the World! @CNN @wkamaubell pic.twitter.com/CiPJjaCP8Q— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 24, 2019
Bourdain’s food shows and travelogues No Reservations and Parts Unknown attracted millions of fans around the world for breaking barriers and moving beyond clichés and for the host’s own searing, sharp and unfiltered views of the world.
When news broke of his death by suicide last year, the outpouring of grief came from all corners of the planet — a testament to his reach.
Travel e-zine Roads and Kingdoms, for which Bourdain served as editor-at-large, is compiling its favourite Bourdain Day tributes from social media.
Here are a few early tributes: — AFP-Relaxnews
Collaborating with @ketones6000 I believe we have brought something very special to the streets of London to celebrate #bourdainday a call to action by chefs @ericripert and #joseandreas #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/maf738NuiA— Peter Lloyd (@chef_lloyd) June 14, 2019
...for we may or may not ever all be here again. pic.twitter.com/gMlgM5Q7xQ— Christian's Pub (@ChristiansBar23) June 12, 2018
What’s up people. I am very excited to do my first tasting menu at #restaurant301. I am doing a tribute menu to the late and great #anthonybourdain. So it would be awesome if y’all came. Thank you so much. #truecooks #whatwedo #drink #foodporn #tastingmenu #bourdainday #anthonybourdain #wine #tawnyport #cheese #duck #oyster #bonemarrow #thankyou #excited #nervous #celebrate #duluth #duluthmn #getbuck #dabobay #vodka #june25
With my last Italian cooking I’m joining chefs @ericripert and @chefjoseandres and culinary community in celebrating this very special day - #bourdainday . I couldn’t cook anything else than simple spaghetti cacio e pepe which was one of the most favourite Italian dishes of Anthony Bourdain. Served with a humble salad and a bottle of local wine, here, on a tarrace of our Ligurian house, it was a truly delicious and memorable meal. Happy Birthday, Mr Bourdain, wherever you are 🍝🥂💕💕 . . With this post, I’m closing this Ligurian Chapter. It was beautiful, delicious and unforgettable. Italia stole my heart a few years ago and since then my love for this amazing country is getting stronger with every visit. I’ve found my place on Earth. See you, my beautiful Italia. See you soon 🇮🇹❤️ . . 🇵🇱 Moim ostatnim gotowaniem we Włoszech przyłączam się do chefow @ericripert i @chefjoseandres oraz kulinarnej społeczności, aby wspólnie obchodzić ten szczególny dzień- #bourdainday . Wybór dania był oczywisty- przygotowałam włoską klasykę; proste i genialne spaghetti cacio e pepe (spaghetti z serem pecorino i pieprzem), które było jednym z najbardziej ulubionych włoskich dań Anthony Bourdaina. Podane z prostą sałatką i lokalnym winem, na tarasie naszego liguryjskiego domu, już na zawsze pozostanie w mojej pamięci jako posiłek idealny. Twoje zdrowie, Mistrzu- gdziekolwiek jesteś 🍝🥂💕💕 . . Tym postem, w dniu urodzin mojego kulinarnego guru, kończę mój liguryjski rozdział. Było pięknie, pysznie i absolutnie wyjątkowo- pod każdym względem. Włochy skradły moje serce od pierwszego wejrzenia, a każda podróż tam umacnia tę miłość. Znalazłam swoje miejsce na Ziemi. Do zobaczenia moja kochana Italio, do zobaczenia wkrótce ❤️🇮🇹 . . #anthonybourdain #2562019 #bourdainday2019 #rememberinganthonybourdain #cookinginitaly #italianfood #italiancusine #cucinaitaliana #cacioepepe #pastaday #spaghetti #pastalove #pastalover #liguria #italiamylove #italy #italia #italialovers #italianflavours #olalacooking #deliciousitalianfood #onmytabletoday #pastapasta #f52food #chefstable #chefsgram #makaron #foodphotoshoot