How the world is celebrating #BourdainDay

Anthony Bourdain poses with the outstanding informational series or special award for ‘Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown’ backstage at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 12, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 26 — How are you celebrating #BourdainDay?

That’s what Anthony Bourdain’s BFFs chefs Eric Ripert and Jose Andres want to know today, on what would have been the raconteur’s 63rd birthday.

Last month, the chefs combined their international star power to declare June 25 Bourdain Day.

The premise is simple: To celebrate the life and legacy of the writer, food TV host and celebrity — whose death last summer caused a ripple effect around the world — by sharing memories and tributes on social media.

Fans are invited to post photos, tributes and videos by raising a glass, tucking into their favourite meal — any way they like — to social media using the hashtag #bourdainday.

Andres and Ripert kick-started the movement from Singapore early yesterday where they are attending the World’s 50 Best Restaurants gala, raising pints of beer to the skies and wishing him happy birthday.

“We hope everyone is celebrating in their favourite place anywhere around the world and they’re going to put a video up.”

Bourdain’s food shows and travelogues No Reservations and Parts Unknown attracted millions of fans around the world for breaking barriers and moving beyond clichés and for the host’s own searing, sharp and unfiltered views of the world.

When news broke of his death by suicide last year, the outpouring of grief came from all corners of the planet — a testament to his reach.

Travel e-zine Roads and Kingdoms, for which Bourdain served as editor-at-large, is compiling its favourite Bourdain Day tributes from social media.

Here are a few early tributes: — AFP-Relaxnews

Collaborating with @ketones6000 I believe we have brought something very special to the streets of London to celebrate #bourdainday a call to action by chefs @ericripert and #joseandreas #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/maf738NuiA — Peter Lloyd (@chef_lloyd) June 14, 2019