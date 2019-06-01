A really good 'char koay teow' in SS2, PJ

You can now find good Penang-style 'char koay teow' at Rainbow Char Kway Teow in SS2. – Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — Yes, good char koay teow really does exist in Petaling Jaya. It's not a myth!

At this Rainbow Char Koay Teow stall located at the SS2 morning market, the fried noodles is just as good as in Penang.

It comes down to the right elements. A sauce made from Penang-sourced ingredients adds oomph! Fresh ingredients prepared in-house like shucked cockles and peeled prawns elevate the dish further. And of course, there's also the Penang pedigree.

Look for this banner to get to their stall which is located at the entrance of the SS2 morning market.

The story started back in Paya Terubong where Koay Lay Hong and her husband, Lee Teng Kok — both 61 — used to run a coffeeshop. He would brew the coffee while she cooked up items like pork noodles and asam laksa.

Char koay teow was a dish she taught herself through trial and error. Each time she would fry it and get feedback on how to improve further. After one month, she perfected it.

The secret to her fried noodles is the sauce. She cooks it up daily by herself — mixing a special ratio of Penang-sourced soy sauce, fish sauce and sugar.

About two years ago, the couple moved to the Klang Valley to follow their two sons: Win Lee, 31, and Anson Lee, 28.

The family relocated from Penang (from left to right): Anson Lee, Koay Lay Hong, Win Lee and Lee Teng Kok.

This stall opened about a year and a half ago. In addition, Win runs a nasi lemak stall in the morning at Kedai Kopi Hup May in Kota Damansara. At night, both brothers manage a siu chow stall in the same restaurant offering cooked-upon-order dishes with rice.

New to the Klang Valley, they decided to open at the SS2 morning market, after a regular in Penang told them about the place. It's not hard to spot them as they are located at the entrance to the market.

After Hari Raya, they will be moving to the market's upgraded premises with a roof and proper flooring.

At the new spot, Koay will be expanding her menu to include fried glass noodles, a specialty of hers. There will also be fried rice.

Koay took about one month to perfect her 'char koay teow' after testing it many times.

As seating is very limited at the stall, most of their customers pack home the fried noodles. Regulars know the drill. Order first, shop and return to collect their fried noodles.

On weekends, be prepared to wait. The crowd swells up so queue numbers are distributed.

Since opening, they have won over many who have now become firm regulars. One customer drives from Bangsar almost every day to take away their char koay teow.

Even customers from Hong Kong have dropped by, discovering them by chance after they ate at the durian stall next door.

Most of their customers would pack home their fried noodles since seating is limited at the stall.

A popular order with their customers is fried mee mixed with koay teow — a local favourite here. Koay explains that for their yellow noodles, they soak it to remove the unpleasant smell of the alkaline water.

This makes it harder to fry; they can overcome this since they're skilled at handling the wok but don't ask them for plain fried mee as it will stick too much to the wok.

Currently Koay sits out frying the noodles leaving it to her son, Anson and her Indonesian worker. Don't turn up your nose at her worker as she has been frying the noodles for 14 years! Some customers even specifically ask her to fry their noodles.

Order your noodles first then shop at the morning market for fresh produce, household items and clothes.

Once your belly is filled with char koay teow, walk further inside to the food stalls located in front of Nikudo Seafood.

At this drinks stall opposite Lizar Chilli Spices stall, you can get an excellent cup of silky smooth, fragrant local coffee. The drinks are brewed by an old man with 20 years' experience.

The whole market is a treasure trove so walk around to explore. Most of the market's customers are regulars since the market has been around for 30 years.

With their friendly camaraderie, Koay's family has fit in well with the other stall owners. She'll even cook them tong sui to share as a snack.

And what's with the whimsical name for their stall, you wonder? Anson explained that Rainbow refers to his mother's name, where the Chinese character sounds the same.

Walk a little further towards Nikudo Seafood market to find a stall brewing silky smooth local coffee. – Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Don't expect a pot of gold here but you will definitely discover a very delicious plate of Penang-style char koay teow, worth returning to again and again.

Rainbow Char Koay Teow is located at the SS2 morning market (the side near Bawaigo Plus Cafe), along Jalan SS2/62, Petaling Jaya. Open: 6.30am to 11.30am. Closed on Mondays.