Cronut-creator brings breakfast to a 'Shake Shack' location in New York

NEW YORK, March 14 ― The Big Apple's superstar pastry chef has a concocted a breakfast offer ― including a Japanese-inspired egg sandwich ― for the fast food chain Shake Shack, available for two days at the West Village Shack in NYC, Dominique Ansel announced on Instagram.

Dominique Ansel, the pastry chef who famously created the part-croissant, part-donut cronut ― all the rage among New York foodies since 2013 ― is bringing his craft to Shake Shack. The French chef has joined forces with the fast-food chain on a breakfast menu, including a Morning Maple Latte and a Katsu Egg Sando.

The “Katsu” concept hails from Japan, usually involving pounding a piece of beef or chicken, or pork cutlets, which can be breaded and/or fried. In Japan, this sandwich ― or “Sando” ― can be served in several layers, sometimes packed into a box, not dissimilar to a bento. It can be enjoyed with the famous tonkatsu sauce, a mixture of Worcester sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, mayonnaise and saké.

This Japanese take on the sandwich is currently popular in the US, where a host of varieties are now on offer. Dominique Ansel has created a breaded egg version served in a fluffy bread bun.

Dominique Ansel previously teamed up with Shake Shack back in 2013 on a frozen custard dessert featuring “Cronut Holes.”

The new collaboration runs March 15 and 16 at the West Village Shake Shack in NYC. ― AFP-Relaxnews