How batteries are being recycled to make off-grid energy storage units

Jaguar Land Rover intends to recycle its I-Pace batteries by making them into local energy storage units. ― Picture courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover

LONDON, March 17 ― Jaguar Land Rover has announced a partnership with the energy specialist Promac to develop local, zero-emission energy storage units powered by used batteries from its I-Pace model.

The automaker wants to give a second life to batteries from its electric SUV. The idea is to develop a zero-emission energy storage station, charged by solar panels, using the batteries extracted from its I-Pace vehicles.

This energy storage system is intended to support the local electricity grid when supply is limited or demand is too high. It will include lithium-ion cells from the Jaguar I-Pace's batteries. Initially, these are being taken from the brand's prototypes and engineering test vehicles.

The unit provides zero-emission power when access to the electrical grid is saturated or unavailable, with a capacity of up to 125kWh. This solution, which works in complete autonomy, is, for example, sufficient to supply a standard family home for a week, according to Jaguar Land Rover. It is also evidently possible to hook up your electric car to the system to recharge the vehicle.

This partnership is the first in a series of projects to create new circular economy models for Jaguar Land Rover's batteries.

Recycling electric batteries will indeed represent a considerable challenge for car manufacturers. Renault, for example, has already launched several Refactory projects, to develop factories based entirely on circular economic activities, in which as much material as possible is recycled to ensure more sustainable mobility in the future. ― ETX Studio