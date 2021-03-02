New Toyota Yaris named European Car of the Year for 2021

The 2020 Toyota Yaris has won the coveted title of 'European car of the year.' ― Picture courtesy of Toyota via ETX Studio

TOKYO, March 2 ― Japanese manufacturer Toyota has been awarded the prestigious title of “European Car of the Year” with its 4th generation Yaris, a prize awarded by a jury of 59 European journalists from 22 countries yesterday, March 1. This is the second time that the Yaris has won this title, after its coronation in 2000.

In the race for the title, the Toyota Yaris was up against the Citroën C4, the Cupra Formentor, the new Fiat 500, the Land Rover Defender, the Skoda Octavia and the Volkswagen ID.3.

The Toyota Yaris thus succeeds the new Peugeot 208, which won last year's award.

Every year since 1964, the “European Car of the Year” organizing committee has been rewarding the best model marketed in Europe over the past 12 months on the basis of criteria such as value for money, design, comfort, safety, on-board technologies and environmental performance.

Historically, this prize launches the Geneva Motor Show, but the 2021 edition had to be cancelled due to the covid-19 health crisis. ― ETX Studio