Land Rover publishes ‘007’ rehearsal clip showcasing the Defender performing 30m jump (VIDEO)

Land Rover’s Defender 110 stars in the newest James Bond movie’s iconic chase scene doing drifts, rolls, and even 30m jumps. — Picture courtesy of Land Rover

LONDON, Feb 19 — On Monday, Land Rover published a clip of its new Defender 110 rehearsing for the obligatory chase sequence in the newest James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

Back in September of 2019, Land Rover revealed the 2020 Defender 110, a heavy-duty and extremely durable model designed to off-road on terrains far off the beaten path.

When the first owners of the new model get their keys this spring, they’ll also be the owners of the same vehicle that starred in the chase scene of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

On Tuesday, Land Rover published a minute-long television commercial featuring rehearsal footage of a trio of Defenders making a 30m jump, tearing through a muddy swamp, and surviving a complete rollover.

In total, 10 vehicles were used in the making of the new 007 movie, one of which was the seventh Defender ever built with the identification number VIN 007.

Along with the new Defender, Land Rover’s Range Rover Sport SVR will also make an appearance in the movie as well as classic versions of both the Land and Range Rovers.

No Time To Die is scheduled to hit American theatres on April 10, around the same time that the 2020 Defender is expected to hit US dealerships. — AFP-Relaxnews