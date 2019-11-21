Mazda’s new compact crossover SUV, the Mazda CX-30 now open for booking

Made to be the ideal compact crossover SUV for drivers, the new CX-30 aims to deliver a smooth and relaxed driving experience, without compromising its prowess in performance. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Nov 21 — Mazda has officially opened bookings for its all-new Mazda CX-30.

The CX-30 first made its global debut earlier this year in March, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, and will be made available soon for local car enthusiasts.

Sitting between the CX-3 and the CX-5 on the sizing scale, the CX-30 is the second model in a new generation of Mazda vehicles that offer a refined quality in every aspect, with three variants available, being the base 2.0-litre, the 2.0-litre High and the 1.8-litre Diesel High.

The CX-30, which is a new compact crossover SUV, combines the bold proportions of a traditional SUV coupled with the elegant styling and embodiment of Mazda’s signature Kodo design.

The CX-30 combines the striking design of an SUV with Mazda’s soul of motion design to provide elegant visuals on its vehicle. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

Similar to most Mazda cars, the CX-30 was made to be an essential part of the purchaser’s daily life, as it provides a relaxed and user-friendly feel that was formed to provide the driver with a smooth and easy drive.

Mazda sees its vehicles as more than a mode of transportation, with emphasis on enriching its customer’s lives as the CX-30 programme manager explained.

“We designed the Mazda CX-30 to help customers make stimulating new discoveries within their daily routine and share them with people they love,” said Mazda CX-30 programme manager, Naohito Saga on Mazda’s official website.

“Nothing could please us more than knowing that the CX-30 has helped to make the lives of our customers, their families and their friends more wonderful.”

By increasing the height of the car over the height of a regular passenger car, the CX-30 provides exceptional visibility for the driver, and makes getting in and out of the car a breeze.

The car’s body size is also the perfect balance between an SUV and a passenger car as it is able to manoeuvre on almost any road or cramped parking lot.

The CX-30 is able to seat up to four people and has ample boot space, which makes road trips and travelling that much easier. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

Being a complete built-up (CBU) car, imported straight from Japan, the car’s basic performance has also been significantly enhanced with Mazda’s Sky-Activ vehicle architecture on attributes such as accelerating, turning and braking, to give the driver a more natural sense of balance.

The selling price for the CX-30 starts from RM143,119.20 for the base variant, RM164,119.20 for the 2.0-litre high variant and RM173,027.70 for the diesel variant.

Prices may vary as they are based on the West Malaysia pricing system and are privately registered without on-the-road insurance.

The CX-30 will be available in eight of Mazda’s traditional colour schemes such as Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Polymental Gray, Titanium Flash and Jet Black.

For more information on bookings for the Mazda CX-30, surf over to www.mazda.com.my