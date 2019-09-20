Jaguar gives the Checkered Flag treatment to the E-Pace SUV

Jaguar announces limited-edition Checkered Flag variant of the 2020 E-Pace SUV. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Sept 20 — Jaguar has announced that it is souping up the 2020 E-Pace compact SUV by offering it with the limited-edition Checkered Flag appearance package.

After announcing that the 2020 F-Type sportscar and 2020 F-Pace performance SUV will be available as limited-edition Checkered Flag models, Jaguar revealed Thursday that the 2020 E-Pace compact SUV, too, has received a collection of motor sporting-inspired enhancements — only in terms of styling, though.

The appearance package gives the E-Pace a new set of R-Dynamic, body-colored front and rear bumpers, twin tailpipes, and J-blade daytime running lights. Naturally, Checkered Flag badging, treadplates, and stitching can be found on both the exterior and interior.

In addition to the special edition upholstery, the Checkered Flag E-Pace will come with 10-way heated front seats, a panoramic roof and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display.

Powering the model is the brand’s 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine capable of generating 246hp. AWD is standard.

The 2020 Jaguar E-Pace is available now starting at US$39,950 (RM166,431), while the Checkered Flag edition of the model has a base MSRP of US$46,400. — AFP-Relaxnews