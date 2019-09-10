It’s electric! Ford expects sales of EVs to outweigh petrol-, diesel-powered models by 2022

The 2019 Ford Kuga Hybrid. Ford will display a handful of plug-in hybrids at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Ford via AFP-Relaxnews

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 — On the Frankfurt Motor Show’s preliminary press day today, Ford unveiled a line-up of electric vehicles expected to aid in the company’s prediction that EV passenger car sales will eclipse those of traditional combustion engine-powered vehicles by the end of 2022.

A day before the Frankfurt Motor Show opens to the public, Ford premiered their most comprehensive lineup of electric vehicles — both fully-electric and hybrid — which “will help drive sales anticipated to surpass conventional petrol- and diesel-models” in Europe by the end of 2022.

#Ford is committed to a future that prioritises electrified vehicles. We see 2022 as being the tipping point in Europe https://t.co/glMmVBckgk pic.twitter.com/7jOgBmCgKa — Ford Europe (@FordEu) September 10, 2019

On display representing the brand’s electric future will be the Kuga, Explorer, and Tourneo plug-in hybrids as well as the new Puma EcoBoost and Mondeo hybrids. Throughout this year, eight electrified vehicles will be launched in Europe, and by 2024, the total will be 17. By this time, the company plans to have already passed the tipping point at which EV sales surpass combustion engine sales.

Next year, the company will be launching an all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV with a range potentially reaching 600km.

Visitors of the Frankfurt Motor Show will be able to see Ford’s electric line-up every day until the event concludes on September 22. — AFP-Relaxnews