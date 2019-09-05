2019 Frankfurt Motor Show preview: The electric vehicles set to debut (VIDEO)

A slew of electric vehicles is expected to be on display at this year’s upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show. — AFP pic

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 — Despite the Frankfurt Motor Show still being over a week away, announcements made by various automobile manufacturers revealing which models they will be bringing to the event make it clear that electric powertrains will be the stars of the show.

While electric cars have been displayed at the Frankfurt Motor Show for years now, until recently, most of the models that were shown off were merely concepts representing the future of the industry. At this year’s show, not only will a handful 100 per cent electric vehicle concepts be unveiled, but also a slew of production models. The following is a collection of EVs expected to make an appearance at Frankfurt this year with commercial launches taking place in the near future.

Volkswagen ID.3

On Friday, Volkswagen announced that the wraps will finally be taken off the ID.3, VW’s first fully electric model based on the MEB platform.

Mini Electric (Mini Cooper SE)

Earlier this year, BMW announced that Mini’s first production EV, the Mini Electric (also known as the Mini Cooper SE) will be making its debut at this year’s car show. The model is set to represent the brand’s electric future.

2020 Smart EQ ForTwo and ForFour

Daimler will use this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show to debut a facelifted EQ ForTwo and ForFour, the last pair of vehicles to launch before the 50:50 joint venture between Daimler and Geely is finalised later this year.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s first fully electric production sportscar, the Porsche Taycan, is slated to make its public debut next week after having made its world premiere yesterday. The launch of such a model is a landmark occasion for the company representing its official transition towards battery-powered cars.

Honda E

The production version of Honda’s small EV designed for city life — the Honda E — will make its debut in Frankfurt next week after being preceded by two concept models displayed at shows over this year and last.

EV concepts

Among the production EVs that will be on display during the event which runs from September 10 to 22 will be a collection of electric concepts including the Hyundai 45 EV, Cupra Tavascan, and Audi AI:Trail Quattro. — AFP-Relaxnews