Audi unveils its first compact crossover car

The Audi Q3 Sportback. — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFP-Relaxnews

BERLIN, July 24 — German manufacturer Audi has unveiled a new compact SUV coupe, the Q3 Sportback, which will be arriving in dealerships in Autumn 2019.

With its new model, Audi has its first true compact crossover. Slightly larger but also lower than the classic Q3, the Audi Q3 Sportback will be offered in 11 different colours.

At launch, the Audi Q3 Sportback will be offered in both gasoline (230 hp) and diesel (150 and 190 hm) engines, all with an S tronic 7-speed gearbox.

In line with the latest releases from the brand, the Audi Q3 Sportback also integrates a 48-volt mild hybrid system which, besides increasing driving comfort, can reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.4l/100 km.

The crossover offers six different driving profiles which take into account engine and transmission set-up as well as adjusting shock absorption and steering assistance.

Inside the car, the driver and passengers will be able to use the MMI Navigation Plus system and all the online services of Audi Connect. As an option, the Audi Connect pack offers additional navigation and infotainment compatible with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant for voice commands.

In terms of driving assistance, the Audi Q3 Sportback has adaptive cruise control and a lane change warning system integrated with an electronic stability programme.

For its launch, Audi plans to issue “Edition One” models with special “dew silver” and “mythos black” paint finishes. — AFP-Relaxnews