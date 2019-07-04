BMW unveils the third generation of its X6 SUV ‘coupe’ (VIDEO)

The new BMW X6 is both wider and longer than the current generation. — Handout via AFP

MUNICH, July 4 — German carmaker BMW has officially revealed the third generation of its stunning X6 SUV “coupe,” which is now sportier than ever.

Compared to the current generation, the upcoming BMW X6 is both wider and longer. These even more dynamic proportions are made all the more impactful with its imposing nose, which is dominated by its signature BMW double grille with unibody frame. Note that, for the first time, the model can be optionally equipped with the illuminated double BMW grille or with an adaptive LED front-lighting laser headlights.

Inside, the series model of the new BMW X6 comes with Vernasca leather seats, and its folding rear seat enables the trunk capacity to go from 580 to 1,530 litres. It will be possible to purchase an option for massage seats for the driver and front passenger, 4-zone automatic air conditioning and even warming and cooling cup holders.

Under the hood, two gas engines (400 and 530 hp), and two diesel engines (265 and 340 hp), all next-gen, will be offered. In all cases, the new X6 will be equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, as well as the latest generation of the BMW xDrive system, which optimises the vehicle’s torque and directional instability.

In terms of driving aids, BMW will be installing a cruise control system with braking function and forward collision warning (along with automatic cyclist and pedestrian detection). Another available option will be Drive Assist Pro, a full comfort and safety package including lane-keep assist, automatic lane-change assist, side-collision avoidance, and more.

Note that the BMW X6 will also be equipped with the “Hey BMW” smart voice assistant which provides all sorts of information about the status of the vehicle and provides general assistance to the driver.

The new BMW X6 will be available before December 2019. Prices will range from €79,100/RM370,000 (BMW X6 xDrive30d) to €103,650 (BMW X6 M50d).

For the US models, prices start at US$64,300 for the X6 sDrive40i, US$66,600 for the X6 xDrive40i and US$85,650 for the X6 M50i. — AFP-Relaxnews