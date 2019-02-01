Here are official photos of the Proton Iriz facelift for 2019

Proton has revealed its official images for the compact hatchback. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Proton will be announcing a new facelifted Iriz for 2019 very soon. Ahead of its launch later this year, Proton has revealed its official images for the compact hatchback.

The front of the Proton Iriz has been refreshed with new slim headlights. — SoyaCincau pic

Exterior design

The front of the Proton Iriz has been refreshed with new slim headlights with design elements that appear to be integrated with the grille. According to Proton, the new shape of the grille is inspired by the “Ethereal Bow” that was featured on the Proton X70 SUV. The radiator grille also has an “Infinite Weave” pattern design that has a prominent Proton logo. The front bumper is also updated with a new design and it features LED daytime running lamps (DRL).

The rear bumper has a sportier look. — SoyaCincau pic

Over at the back, the Iriz for 2019 gets a large PROTON branding on the tailgate that’s placed on top of a black panel for a wider appearance. The rear bumper is also updated with a sportier look and it features slimmer reflectors with vertical garnish inserts.

The instrument panel has been refreshed. — SoyaCincau pic

Interior updates

On the inside, the dashboard looks the same as the current model but they have updated the in-car entertainment system with a new colour touch-screen unit that offers connectivity options and voice command features. According to Proton, this feature is a first for a B-segment hatchback from a national car maker.

The dashboard has an updated in-car entertainment system. — SoyaCincau pic

The instrument panel appears to be updated as well and it has a colour info-screen in the middle. Proton will reveal more details of its mechanical specs closer to the official launch date.

The Proton Iriz was launched in June 2017 and this is the first model to receive a facelift since Proton’s collaboration with Geely. — SoyaCincau