ANKARA, April 25 — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye could consider taking part in demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz following a possible peace agreement between Iran and the United States.
Fidan, speaking to reporters in London yesterday evening, said a technical team was expected to carry out mine-clearing work in the strait after any agreement, adding that Türkiye viewed such efforts positively in principle as a humanitarian duty.
Here are some details from Fidan’s remarks:
- Fidan said any demining work would be carried out by a technical team from various countries, formed after a possible Iran-US peace agreement
- Türkiye would have “no problem” with participating in mine-clearing operations under those conditions
- Fidan cautioned that Türkiye would reassess its position if any future technical coalition of countries became a party to renewed conflict
- Fidan also said he believed issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme could be resolved at the next round of talks in Pakistan — Reuters