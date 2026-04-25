ANKARA, April 25 — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said ‌that Türkiye could consider taking part in demining operations in the Strait of ‌Hormuz following a possible peace agreement between Iran and the United States.

Fidan, speaking to reporters in London yesterday evening, said a technical team was expected to carry out mine-clearing work in the strait after any agreement, adding that Türkiye viewed such ‌efforts positively in principle as ⁠a humanitarian duty.

Here are ⁠some details from Fidan’s ⁠remarks: