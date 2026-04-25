ANKARA, April 25 — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said ‌that Türkiye could consider taking part in demining operations in the Strait of ‌Hormuz following a possible peace agreement between Iran and the United States.

Fidan, speaking to reporters in London yesterday evening, said a technical team was expected to carry out mine-clearing work in the strait after any agreement, adding that Türkiye viewed such ‌efforts positively in principle as ⁠a humanitarian duty.

Here are ⁠some details from Fidan’s ⁠remarks:

  • Fidan said any ⁠demining ⁠work would be carried out by a technical team from various ⁠countries, formed after a possible Iran-US peace agreement
  • Türkiye would have “no problem” with participating in mine-clearing operations under those conditions
  • Fidan cautioned that Türkiye ⁠would reassess its position if any future technical coalition of countries became ⁠a party to renewed conflict
  • Fidan also said ⁠he ⁠believed issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme could be resolved at the ‌next round of talks in Pakistan — Reuters

 