ISTANBUL, March 23 — Iraq is preparing to convene a new virtual meeting of Arab League foreign ministers to address escalating security tensions in the region.

According to Anadolu Ajansi, the meeting will be the second of its kind since the US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28 and Tehran launched retaliatory strikes.

Plans for the meeting were announced after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held separate phone calls with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

In his discussion with Albusaidi, both sides stressed “the importance of coordinating Arab positions and enhancing joint action in facing current challenges,” Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said.

Hussein and Abdelatty also agreed that “the agenda of the meeting should include multiple issues, not be limited to a single topic, reflecting the magnitude of challenges facing the region.”

The previous virtual meeting on March 10 was convened as an emergency session of the Arab League to address the immediate fallout of the conflict.

At the time, Arab foreign ministers condemned Iranian attacks on regional countries and called for them to cease immediately.

Hostilities have intensified since late February, with US and Israeli strikes on Iran followed by repeated drone and missile attacks by Tehran targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military assets.

The upcoming meeting is expected to focus on broader regional coordination as tensions continue to rise. — Bernama