MANILA, Feb 2 — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured the public that his health condition is improving, saying doctors gave him a positive assessment following days of medical observation, the Philippines News Agency (PNA) reported.

In his latest vlog released yesterday, Marcos said his condition was “nothing serious” and that he only needed time to regain strength after being placed on a restricted diet.

“As for me, I’m recovering. The doctors gave me a positive assessment, nothing serious. I just need to regain my strength,” the President said.

Marcos shared that he lost some weight after being advised to consume liquids for several days, adding light-heartedly that it felt like he had gone on a diet.

“At least, I feel like I went on a diet,” he said.

Malacañang earlier disclosed that Marcos was diagnosed with diverticulitis, a non-life-threatening inflammation of pouches in the colon, after he was brought to the hospital and spent a night under medical observation last Jan 21.

On doctors’ advice, the President skipped several public engagements outside Malacañang but continued to work, doing paperwork and attending meetings.

Palace officials repeatedly said the President remains fully capable of performing his duties, dismissing circulating reports claiming a worsening of his condition. — Bernama-PNA