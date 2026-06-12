TEHRAN, June 12 — Iran today said it had not reached a final decision on a deal with Washington after US President Donald Trump announced a “great settlement” to end the war.

“So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, after Trump said he expected a deal to be signed in Europe in the coming days.

The Tasnim news agency noted that Trump had announced a deal was imminent 38 times in the previous two months.

“Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging,” it warned. — AFP