BANGKOK, Aug 8 — All Members of Parliament (MPs) from Thailand’s Move Forward Party (MFP), which was dissolved by the Constitutional Court yesterday, are expected to move to a new political party tomorrow to continue the party’s political agenda.

Chief Adviser to the MFP, Pita Limjaroenrat, said it is unfortunate that the party, which won the most seats in the May 2023 election, is facing dissolution.

“I have my freedom as a citizen to continue with my political project, but I will leave the party to my colleagues.

“A new ‘vehicle’ will be announced on August 9 (Friday) to continue our political agenda,” he told a packed press conference at MFP headquarters yesterday.

Pita said he will use every available means as a citizen to improve the country and assist his former MFP colleagues in forming the best government Thailand has ever had.

He acknowledged the party’s supporters might feel disappointed, angry, or even shed tears. However, he encouraged everyone to fully express their sadness and anger today, and then channel their energy into future elections.

All 142 MPs from the dissolved MFP are expected to regroup and move to a new political party as they did in 2020 when predecessor Future Forward Party was dissolved due to a campaign funding violation.

Earlier, Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled to dissolve the MFP and revoked the electoral rights of its executive committee members for 10 years for attempting to upend constitutional democracy through the support of its flagship campaign to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.

In addition to the dissolution, the court imposed a 10-year political ban on MFP’s 11 party executives who held positions between March 25, 2021 to July 31, 2024.

These 11 party executives are now banned from serving as MPs, forming a new political party, joining the executive management team of any political party, or participating in the establishment of a new political party.

Following the dissolution, the MFP now has 142 MPs, and each MP must seek a new political party within 60 days to avoid losing their status. They would also have to select a new party leader to work during their transition.

Last April, the Election Commission (EC) of Thailand requested that the Constitutional Court consider dissolving the MFP due to its promotion of the reformation of Section 112 during last year’s general election.

The EC argued that these reforms posed a threat to both the monarchy and the democratic form of government with the king as the head of state. — Bernama