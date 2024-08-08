WALTHAMSTOW, Aug 8 — As the advertised evening meet-up time for a rumoured far-right rally approached in north-east London, a crowd of several thousand anti-racism and pro-Palestinian protesters let out a cheer and clapped.

There was no sign of the mobs that have rampaged through more than a dozen English towns and cities since early last week, clashing with police and targeting mosques and asylum-seeker accommodation.

Instead, with dozens of officers looking on, the crowd of “Stand Up To Racism” demonstrators were joined by hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters in a noisy, carnival-like rally opposed to the far right.

“I live in the borough and we don’t want these people on our streets... they don’t represent us,” Sara Tresilian, 58, told AFP as she joined the throngs in Walthamstow early yesterday evening.

“You have to turn out to give that message... I think it’s important that you show up for your friends and neighbours.”

Maz, 40, who declined to give his last name, had come down with his Palestinian flag along with hundreds of other Muslims from the surrounding area.

“We’re local, we’re here for each other because these racists declared they were going to destroy our community,” he said. “So we’re here to keep the peace.”

Following postings on far-right social media channels to target an immigration support office in the ethnically diverse, working-class district, police had also flooded the area since early afternoon.

The same happened at several dozen other similar sites across the country where the far right had been expected, with counter-protesters also turning out there.

People gather for a counter demonstration against an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists in the Walthamstow suburb of London August 7, 2024. — AFP pic

‘Concern’

In Walthamstow, the crowds chanted “whose streets? Our streets!” and other slogans, holding banners saying “smash fascism & racism” and “racists not welcome here”.

Several pro-Palestinian attendees held the Palestinian flag aloft, climbing atop bus stops and other vantage points.

“It’s good to see,” local restaurant owner Assad, who declined to give his last name, said of the collective turnout, from behind the counter of his Asian street food outlet.

“There was some concern,” he admitted regarding whether far-right agitators would show up.

“It’s one of those things you don’t expect in London.

“We’re a restaurant run by immigrants, Muslims as well. The silver lining is the community here is very strong,” he added.

Hours earlier, around the corner, a bakery store owner was closing early in case trouble erupted.

“It’s crazy,” he said of the recent riots, which followed a knife attack in Southport, north-west England, that killed three young girls.

Disinformation spread online wrongly blamed the stabbing spree on a Muslim asylum-seeker.

“I understand why they’re mad but this ain’t the way,” he said of protesters, who turned violent in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Blaming a whole culture for the actions of one man — what they’re doing is wrong.

“What I just want is for them to do protests without attacking.”

Muhammed Noman, an immigrant from Pakistan to the UK 13 years ago and who now owns several cafes in north-east London, was handing out bottled water from outside one yesterday.

He was not planning to board up his store, as several neighbouring businesses had done ahead of that evening’s gatherings.

“I came myself to look after the store,” he said, adding friends and family had told him to shutter the place temporarily.

Welcoming the heavy police presence, Noman added he wanted “peace” — in Walthamstow and across England. — AFP