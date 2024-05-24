NOUMEA, May 24 — A policeman in riot-hit New Caledonia killed a man today after being attacked by protesters, as President Emmanuel Macron warned against the French Pacific territory turning into a new “Wild West.”

The latest fatality was a blow to hopes for calm after Macron’s visit which some officials had seen as heralding an end to more than a week of violence that has now killed seven people.

Macron flew on Thursday to the southwest Pacific archipelago, located some 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) from mainland France, in an urgent bid to defuse a swelling political crisis over voting reform.

Advertisement

The killing of a 48-year-old man by police today took the death toll from the unrest to seven, including two gendarmes.

This was the first time that a civilian had been killed by a member of law enforcement since riots broke out on May 13.

A police officer and his colleague were “physically attacked by a group of around 15 individuals” in Dumbea just outside the capital Noumea, forcing him to draw his weapon, said prosecutor Yves Dupas.

Advertisement

“In circumstances that have yet to be determined, the officer is said to have fired a shot from his service weapon to extricate himself from the physical altercation,” Dupas said in a statement.

“Initial findings show traces of blows to the officers’ faces,” the statement said.

The officer who fired the shots was taken into custody, the prosecutor said, adding that a probe into voluntary manslaughter by a person in authority was launched. Such legal moves are usually automatic in France when a policeman kills an individual.

French President Emmanuel Macron (centre) arrives at the central police station in Noumea, France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia May 23, 2024. — Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP pic

‘Not Wild West’

France has enforced a state of emergency, flying hundreds of police and military reinforcements to restore order in the territory which lies between Australia and Fiji.

The deadliest violence in four decades erupted over a French voting reform plan that indigenous Kanaks say will dilute their voice.

“Violence should never be allowed to take root,” Macron said during a televised interview with local journalists at the end of his lightning visit. “What I want is a message of order and return to calm as this is not the Wild West,” he said.

Using the English words “Far West” in French, Macron was referring to the western American frontier lands that were the last territories to be absorbed into the United States during its expansion in the 19th century.

“In France, it’s not for everyone to defend themselves. There is a Republican order assured by the security forces,” he said.

“A path must be opened for the calming of tensions and this will allow us to build what happens next.”

He said that all roadblocks should be “immediately” removed.

New Caledonia has been ruled from Paris since the 1800s, but many Indigenous Kanaks still resent France’s power over their islands and want fuller autonomy or independence.

France had planned to give voting rights to thousands of non-indigenous long-term residents, a move Kanaks say would dilute the influence of their votes.

Macron conceded more talks were needed on the voting changes, and pledged they would “not be forced through in the current context”.

“We will allow some weeks to allow a calming of tensions and resumption of dialogue to find a broad accord” among all parties, he added, saying he would review the situation again within a month.

Caledonians would be asked to vote on their future if leaders can reach an over-arching agreement, Macron said. The French parliament’s lower house had approved the voting reform, but final ratification was still needed.

A man walks past a burnt vehicle at an independantist roadblock at Magenta Tour district in Noumea, France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia May 22, 2024. — AFP pic

‘Ready to continue protesting’

However, uncertainty prevailed today about whether Macron’s intervention would help quell unrest.

In the Montravel district of Noumea, activists were waiting for further instructions from the FLNKS, a pro-independence party.

“We’re ready to continue protesting because apparently the president of the Republic doesn’t want to listen to us,” said one activist, identifying himself by his first name only, Yamel.

Separatists have thrown up barricades that have cut off whole neighbourhoods and the main route to the international airport, which remains shuttered.

The international airport will remain closed to commercial flights until at least 9am on Tuesday (2200 GMT Monday/6am Malaysian time Tuesday), Charles Roger, director of New Caledonia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry which operates La Tontouta International Airport, told AFP.

That would extend the shutdown to nearly two weeks in total, after flights were halted on May 15.

Since Tuesday, New Zealand and Australia have been carrying out special evacuation flights to bring home hundreds of tourists stranded in New Caledonia.

The Australian evacuation flights were set to continue today, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X. — AFP