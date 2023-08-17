STOCKHOLM, Aug 17 — Sweden’s security service, Sapo, will raise its assessment of the terrorist threat to the nation to the second-highest level, daily Dagens Nyheter (DN) reported today, citing unnamed sources.

The threat level will be raised to level 4 from 3 on a scale of 1-5, DN reported.

Sapo in a statement said it would hold a news conference regarding national security later today. The security service did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Sweden and neighbouring Denmark have recently seen a string of protests in which copies of the Koran were burned or otherwise damaged by anti-Islam activists, prompting outrage in Muslim countries and fears of attacks at home. — Reuters