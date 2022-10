Cars are on fire after Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 10 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply shocked” by Russia’s most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war today, a UN spokesman said.

“This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. — Reuters