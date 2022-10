Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha walks at the Interior Ministry in Bangkok October 3, 2022. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 6 — A mass shooting today at a daycare centre that killed at least 34 people, including 22 children, was a shocking incident, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

On his Facebook page, Prayuth ordered all agencies to urgently treat the wounded. — Reuters