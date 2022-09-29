A volunteer searches for bodies of people killed during a Russian attack, among the remains of the building beside the TV tower, in the recently liberated town of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 28, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Sept 29 — Ukraine’s top general said he and the top US Army commander in Europe had discussed the war with Russia today, and that he had received assurances of further support from Washington.

The generals spoke by telephone on the eve of a ceremony at which Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign documents proclaiming Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, after what Kyiv and the West said were sham referendums staged at gunpoint in Russian-occupied territory.

“I had a conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command,” General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“We have shared thoughts on the operational situation, further plans and needs for weapons. I have shared with General Cavoli the vision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the mobilisation in Russian federation. I have received encouraging esteem and assurances of further support. — Reuters