A voter fills in documents at a polling station during a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 27, 2022. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 28 —Russia’s foreign ministry said today that action would be taken soon to meet the aspirations of four occupied regions to become part of Russia, a day after the completion of what Ukraine and the West said were illegal sham referendums.

In a statement, the ministry said the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were held in compliance with international law. — Reuters