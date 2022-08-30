Former Brazilian President and current presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets representatives of the European Socialist Party in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 29, 2022. — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 — Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a 12-percentage-point lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published yesterday.

The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44 per cent of voter support against 32 per cent for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for October 2, the same percentage of a poll from two weeks ago.

In an expected second round run-off, Lula’s lead shrank to 13 percentage points, from 16 two weeks ago. The former leftist president had 50 per cent of voter support, while Bolsonaro’s increased to 37 per cent.

It was IPEC’s second national poll of voter intentions and was based on interviews of 2,000 people in person between August 26-28. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down. — Reuters