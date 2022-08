A Taiwan military vessel is seen from a Navy Force vessel under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People’s Liberation Army during the navy’s military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this August 5, 2022 handout released on August 7, 2022. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, Aug 7 — Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to “appropriately” react to Chinese military drills around the island.

Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones continued to conduct joint drills near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-ruled island’s defence ministry said in a news release. — Reuters