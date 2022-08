Visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (centre) waves to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Aug 3 — Taiwan expects to be the target of increased "psychological warfare" in coming days, a government official said today, referring to misinformation campaigns meant to sway public opinion.

The official was speaking at a media briefing following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered Beijing. — Reuters