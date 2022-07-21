LONDON, July 21 —The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) should record contact with defendants, suspects and their representatives as necessary and all its cases should have effective disclosure strategies, the attorney general said today.

Publishing the findings of a government-ordered independent review into SFO failings after a court overturned a conviction in its Unaoil bribery case last year, Attorney General Suella Braverman said she would be closely monitoring the agency’s progress and update parliament in November and next February. — Reuters