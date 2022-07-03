Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would take legal action if a referendum was blocked. — Pool via Reuters pic

LONDON, July 3 — Voters in Scotland remain evenly split over whether or not they support independence from the rest of Britain, a poll published by the Sunday Times showed, days after the Scottish government set out plans for a referendum on the subject next year.

Last week, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.

The Panelbase survey showed 48 per cent of respondents were in favour of independence, 47 per cent were opposed and 5 per cent did not know. A previous online Panelbase poll in April had 47 per cent in favour and 49 per cent against.

The latest results were based on a sample size of 1,010 people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party strongly oppose a referendum, saying the issue was settled in 2014 when Scots voted against independence by 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

Other polls in 2022 vary, with some showing a similar split to the 2014 result, and others showing the gap narrowing. — Reuters