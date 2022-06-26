The Chinese economic hub lifted a two month city-wide lockdown on June 1. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 26 — Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any community-level spread of Covid-19 during the previous week，a Shanghai government official said today.

The Chinese economic hub lifted a two month city-wide lockdown on June 1, but many establishments have remained unable to offer indoor dining since mid-March.

Shanghai reported no new locally transmitted cases - either symptomatic or asymptomatic - for June 24 and June 25. — Reuters