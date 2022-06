Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. ― Reuters pic

KYIV, June 18 ― Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the southern city of Mykolaiv during a working trip to the region, his office said in a statement on Saturday, without specifying when the visit took place.

“The President inspected the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration which was destroyed as a result of a missile strike by Russian forces,” it said. ― Reuters