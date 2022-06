US Secretary of StateAntony Blinken said Ukraine had given assurances that the weapons it received will not be used against targets on Russian soil. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 1 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that Ukraine had given assurances that it will not use long-range weapons systems provided by Washington against targets on Russian territory.

Blinken was asked what could be done to minimise the risks of escalation as the United States provides long-range weapons systems to Ukraine, after a meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington. — Reuters