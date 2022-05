High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the media as he arrives for the second day of a European Union leaders summit as EU leaders attempt to agree on Russian oil sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium May 31, 2022. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 31 — The latest European Union sanctions on Russia are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in Ukraine president's office said in a speech in Madrid today.

"If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said.

European Union leaders agreed a new sanction package in Brussels yesteday. — Reuters