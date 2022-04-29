Briton killed in Ukraine, second missing, says govt

Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a recent drone video posted on social media. — Mariupol city council via Reuters

LONDON, April 29 — A British citizen has been killed in Ukraine and another is missing, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, both reportedly involved in fighting with Russian forces there.

The dead man was a military veteran named Scott Sibley, British media reported, with former comrades paying tribute to him although his identity was not officially confirmed.

His death is believed to be the first of a Briton fighting in the conflict. He was reportedly 36 years old.

“We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and (we) are supporting their family,” a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told AFP.

“We are aware of (another) British national who is missing in Ukraine and (we) are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information,” the spokesperson said.

A fundraising page set up in Sibley’s name paid tribute to his “contagious laugh and ability to cheer us up”.

“This week the squadron has lost a former serving soldier. A man that showed Commando spirit until the end. RIP. Scott Sibley,” said a tribute on the Facebook page of the Logistic Support Squadron, Commando Logistic Regiment.

“A credit to his country and his unit. I hope his sacrifice is honoured by the Ukrainian forces and government. RIP,” read another.

British media reported that the other missing person may also have been fighting as a volunteer against invading Russian forces, but this was not confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called at the beginning of Russia’s invasion for foreigners to volunteer to fight for his country.

Several British and dual British-Ukrainian citizens are known to be fighting on the Ukrainian side, despite British government warnings not to join the war. — AFP