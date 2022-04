British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had 'nothing to hide'. ― Reuters pic

AHMEDABAD, April 21 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today he had nothing to hide over investigations into lockdown breaches at his residence and whether he misled parliament.

“I don’t want this thing to endlessly go on. But, I have absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide,” Johnson told Sky News during a visit to India. — Reuters