The Red Cross has made many attempts to reach the beset Mariupol but failed . — Ukraine Military handout via Reuters

GENEVA, April 4 — A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol today to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson said, citing security conditions.

“Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today,” spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in emailed comments to Reuters. Previous attempts by the Red Cross to reach the city over recent days and weeks have not succeeded. — Reuters