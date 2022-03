Sergei Lavrov accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of presiding over a 'society where Nazism is flourishing' — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 3 — Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television today that he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia.

He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of presiding over “a society where Nazism is flourishing”. — Reuters