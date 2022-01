French President Emmanuel Macron's office said more effort was needed to allow Iran's nuclear activities. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 30 — French President Emmanuel Macron in a discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi yesterday said a deal on Iran’s nuclear activities was still possible but insisted on the need to boost efforts, Macron’s office said today.

France, Germany and Britain, the so-called E3, are trying to save the 2015 Vienna agreement on Iran’s nuclear activities but Western diplomats have said negotiations were moving too slowly. — Reuters