Cathay Pacific to suspend transit travellers from high-risk places from Jan. 16

HONG KONG, Jan 13 — Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said today that transfer and transit services at Hong Kong International Airport will be banned to passengers coming from places deemed at high risk of coronavirus from midnight on Jan. 16 until Feb. 15.

High-risk places including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany and Japan.

Passengers on flights arriving from cities in the Chinese mainland and Taiwan may continue to connect to onward flights, the airline said in a statement on its website, saying the measure is in response to the rising number of Omicron cases around the world. — Reuters